Ghanaian politicians are crooks, 'bad boys and girls' – Martin Kpebu

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has accused Ghanaian politicians of being the reason why Ghana is not making any progress in its development process.



According to him, the only ‘correct’ politician, Ghana has had is the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, who always put the interest of the country first before his.



Kpebu, who made these remarks in an interview on Asempa FM, described the remaining politicians in Ghana as criminals who are only interested in enriching themselves.



“Politicians are usually crooks… bad boys and girls. NDC, NPP, all of them are crooks. Apart from Atta Mills who did not steal from us, the rest are crooks… Atta Mills was an honest man, the rest have been dribbled with corruption.



“We must have a special session on politicians and profile them, otherwise they would keep deceiving Ghanaians, these are crooks.



“… you would be there and your classmate who is not even doing well like you are, gets a position and all of a sudden, he builds a mansion. These guys are causing us headaches,” he said in Twi.



He added that politicians would lead Ghana to its end if Ghanaians remain silent on how they have been stealing from the country.



He said that the amounts of money reported to have been found at the home and in bank accounts of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, show the kind of mayhem, politicians are causing the country.



The lawyer added that if the homes and bank accounts of Ghanaian politicians are searched, the monies that would be recovered would be enough to transform the country.



