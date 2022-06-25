Ghanaian pilot who flew the biggest aircraft in the world quits Emirates for McDan Aviation

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghanaian pilot who is on record to have flown the biggest passenger aircraft in the world which is said to belong to Emirates has quit his job with Emirates.



Solomon Quainoo has joined McDan Aviation.



He made this announcement via his social media handles saying “Goodbye Emirates, Hello McDan”.



Solomon Quinoo became well known when he was the man in the cockpit when Emirates operated the A380 to Accra, Ghana for the first time in a one-off flight when the Terminal 3 is inaugurated on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.



Educated at the Koforidua Secondary Technical and the University of Ghana, his career spans about 14 years with seven and half of it with Emirates Airlines.



He has operated different types of aircraft including Boeing 777 and A340 before gaining command to pilot the A380, the biggest passenger aircraft in the world.



McDan Aviation belongs to Ghanaian billionaire Daniel McKorley which runs private jet services at the Kotoka International Airport.