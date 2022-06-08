Ghanaian journalists receive training in climate change reporting

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accelerating the Impact of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa (AICCRA) Ghana has organized a two-week capacity building and stakeholder consultation workshop in Accra.



The workshop which ended on Thursday, June 2, 2022, saw dozens of journalists from selected parts of the country receiving training to boost their capacity to report accurately on the impact of climate change on agriculture and innovations that have been developed to make farmers climate-resilient.



The beneficiary journalists who were trained on the last day of the workshop were drawn from print, radio, television, and online media channels spread across the country including some community radio stations.



During a presentation on some facts and figures about climate change, Agronomist, Dr Stepehn Yeboah, among other things underscored the need for more efforts to be employed in dealing with climate change and its effects in Ghana.



He pointed out that Ghana over the last 30 years has lost over 20% of its rainfall and that some climate-induced pests and weeds which pose a threat to agriculture have already been sighted in various parts of the country.



Gender and Social Inclusion Lead, AICCRA Ghana, Mrs Faustina Obeng Adomah on her part took trainees of the workshop through the various means the AICCRA project is empowering women in agriculture.



The trainees were taken through some Climate-Smart-Agriculture Technologies and practise by Osman Damba Tahidu, a Climate Change and Food Security expert from the University of Professional Studies (UDS).



The training also included a session led by award-winning Ghanaian journalist with specialty in agriculture, Godfred Akoto Boateng, who took the participants through how to present climate change to their audiences.



Representatives of the DW Akadamie also delivered a presentation on mobile journalism and climate change.





A Deputy Director in Charge of Applied Meteorology at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Francisca Martey, outlined the various ways the agency is helping the agriculture sector in Ghana.







She outlined that farmers stand a better chance of improving their crop yield if they follow the various weather forecast predictions put out by the agency.



The two-week workshop was held in collaboration with the West Africa Regional Cluster and international partners and was aimed at empowering Ghana to build its resilience to climate shocks and strengthen stakeholders’ access to validated climate information services.



It was also to help stakeholders have enhanced access to climate information services and validated climate-smart agricultural technologies to make Ghana’s food system climate-resilient.



Participating stakeholders included farmer organisations, national scientists, universities, public sector stakeholders and non-governmental organisations.



The journalists at the end of the workshop were presented with certificates for their participation.