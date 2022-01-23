Ghanaian journalists, fans mock Nigeria for crashing out of AFCON 2021

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022
Nigeria records 100% win in AFCON group stage
Super Eagles earn label of favourites
Tunisia defeat Nigeria to qualify for quarter finals
Ghanaian journalists and football fans are exacting revenge on Nigeria following their 'shock' exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.
On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Black Stars of Ghana lost their last group C game to Comoros to end their AFCON campaign with a draw and two losses and a point.
Nigerians had a field day mocking the team and fans at a time they had won their first two games, they subsequently beat Equatorial Guinea to finish top of their group three wins out of three games.
In a battle of Eagles - Carthage vs. Super in the round of 16 clash in Garoua, the Tunisians prevailed thanks to a lone goal by Youssef Msakni who beat Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye with a long-range effort two minutes into the second half. Th Tunisians held on to knock Nigeria out.
On Twitter, Ghanaian journalists have not spared their Nigerian counterparts the pain of seeing their 100% win at the group stage blown apart by the North Africans.
See some of the mocking tweets below
Ghanaians can laugh at you ooooo eiiiii— Umofian (@Bridget_Otoo) January 23, 2022
I swear Naira Nigeria nor Ghana could Cedis coming ????????— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 23, 2022
Hehe. Way better fuor. ???????????? https://t.co/CS3aFRsYtU— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 23, 2022
There is a Twitter Space where Ghanaians are just laughing. You join and just laugh. No analysis. Nothing .— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 23, 2022
Ghana is always one step ahead of Nigeria in terms of everything. Jollof, 24/7 Electricity, Afcon Elimination, Music etc. ????????— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 23, 2022
History Class tomorrow!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 23, 2022
How many times has ????????Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations?
Ans. ????????Ghana minus one #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/PI6bSs4FHe
Ghana and Nigeria ???? pic.twitter.com/tf2Nmyj7Ng— mr.nobody:/ (@luckymankobby) January 23, 2022
The eagle is down, I don't know about Nigeria but Ghana has light, so we can cedis????????????????????????— Afcon21 updates (@AKUA_ADDOBEA) January 23, 2022
Nigerian fans now #Nigeriavstunisia pic.twitter.com/of7wqyZTom— Abada (@ceebyk) January 23, 2022
Nigerian Arsenal fans can’t be pained about this loss. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/avqhe90oom— Kameh MASTER-KLASSE (@dele_kameh) January 23, 2022
It's not easy being a nigerian and an Arsenal fan, pamper us, we going through alot pic.twitter.com/LFltbgGcBU— CHIEF PROTOCOL (@ElSirdeeq99) January 23, 2022
Nigerian fans tomorrow morning ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yPp1kWsDTe— Wataka Timothy (@Daddy_Avianna) January 23, 2022