Ghanaian gay man marries partner in Germany

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The bride and his groom looked happy in the video shared online



• The video indicates that the Ghanaian is the wife in the relationship



• Same sex relations is legal in Germany but illegal in Ghana



A Ghanaian gay man in Germany has tied the knot with his husband in the European country.



In videos making the rounds on social media, the two are seen enjoying every moment of their big day with friends and family.



The Ghanaian who from all indications is the wife in the union is referred to as Mrs Schmidt by the person running the commentary on the event.



Mrs Schmidt is dressed in the way heterosexual brides are adorned on their big day. As in this case, he is the one wearing the bridal gown.



A commentary posted by Angel FM indicates that the man in question is called Kwame Aboagye.



Whiles same-sex marriage is legal in Germany, it remains illegal in Ghanaian with a bill currently in Parliament to further criminalize it.



The bill titled "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" seeks to extensively regulate the issue of same-sex relations and promotion of same in the country.







