You are here: HomeNews2022 07 12Article 1580243

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian files for 2024 US presidential election

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle and host of the programme Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle and host of the programme

Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle has filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the 2024 US election on the ticket of the Democratic Party.

The mathematics professor is a Ghanaian American high school teacher based in Virginia. He disclosed this in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami.

According to Mr Agorkle, he has been appointed as a part of several campaign teams for primary elections and attorney general races. He mentioned that these feats inspired him to file for the presidency.

“To my surprise, the FEC has accepted my application, and I am part of the registered presidential candidates for 2024. Usually, campaigns begin in the election year, so I’m waiting.

"I spoke to Fox News, and they asked me to send them a statement. They might potentially help me in my campaign,” Mr Agorkle disclosed.

The host of Daily Hustle Worldwide, DJ Nyaami, questioned Roland on his decision to become a US president instead of running for the Ghanaian presidency.

“I don’t have what it takes to stand for the presidency in Ghana because I am a US citizen. I don’t have dual citizenship, so that rules me out.”

Speaking about his profession, Roland mentioned that he is a Maths and Science teacher who has taught in five different high schools. He also revealed that he was named a Maths professor right after his first degree in the states.

Moreover, Mr Agorkle disclosed that he has never been married and is sexually attracted to men and women.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu

You’ll be disappointed if you are coming because of World Cup - Sulley Muntari to Inaki, Lamptey, others

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mid-year budget review postponed amid IMF talks – Bloomberg

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah; AJ Poundz

Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife was single in the marriage – AJ Poundz opens a can of worms

Africaleading africa news icon

African map | File photo

Africa must reset food security strategies to lower dependency on others

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo wants to blame IMF for the cuts