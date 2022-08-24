Ghanaian expert on Telecommunication, R.K. Baffour goes home

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: William Essuman Sam, Contributor

Mr. R.K. Baffour, the distinguished Ghanaian expert on Telecommunication who travelled worldwide representing Ghana at International conferences, passed on peacefully in Accra on 4th July 2022 at the age of ninety.



The British-trained bilingual electrical engineer and Telecommunication expert retired as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) representative for the Southern Africa region in charge of fourteen countries in 1991.



He was previously based in Senegal as an ITU representative for West Africa.



Mr. R.K. Baffour had a very successful career as Deputy Director and Acting Director of Post and Telecommunications Corporation in the sixties and the seventies.



Within this period, he led delegations from Ghana to several international conferences on Telecommunication.



He was noted for his proficiency, effective participation at ITU conferences, and his command of English and French. He was a signatory of the 1973 International Telecommunication Convention in Spain where the final protocol, resolutions, and recommendations of ITU were adopted.



He also led the Ghana delegation to the 14th Plenary Assembly of ITU which was held in Japan in 1978.



During his career that spanned over thirty years, Mr. R.K. Baffour was admired by his colleagues and all those who came into contact with him for his unassuming nature, his discipline, honesty, and humility.



Born in Elmina on 12th January 1932, Mr. Richard Kobina Baffour had his secondary education at St Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.



Great men die but their achievements live forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace.