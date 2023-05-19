Ghanaian clubs must put in effort to succeed in Africa – Opare Addo

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

The Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says Ghanaian clubs can succeed in African competitions if they put in a lot of effort.



The performance of Ghanaian clubs has declined in recent years, with most concerns centered around lack of quality, poor remuneration, and player exodus.



According to him, clubs must channel a lot of effort so they can compete with other clubs in continental competitions, adding that this should be done cautiously.



“To succeed in the Africa competition, you have to put in a lot of effort and you have to be cautious. When you sell your stronghold to your opponent, it is that same "stronghold" that will be used to play against you”, he told Max FM.



Ghana was represented by Hearts of Oak in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup but faced an early exit in the second preliminary round following a 3-1 aggregate to AS Real Bamako from Mali while Asante Kotoko were also knocked out by KC Kadiogo via shootouts after a 1-1 aggregate.



Speaking on the chances of Hearts of Oak being crowned champions at the end of the season, Opare Addo was optimistic and said “We will fight for it till the end of the season. The season has 4 more games and the point gap between Hearts and Aduana is just seven points.



However, the winner of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will play in next season’s CAF Champions League while champions of the MTN FA Cup will partake in the Confederations Cup.



