Business News of Friday, 26 September 1997

Mobile Banking Scheme Launched At Kwamanman

Kumasi, (Ashanti Region) 24, Sept. The Kwamanman Rural Bank has launched a mobile banking scheme to motivate farmers in the rural areas to cultivate the saving habits. Mr S. O. Ofori-Atta, General Manager of the Bank, said, the scheme was now operating in Juduako, Amoaman, Aframso, Yonso, Kyekyewere and Apaa. He was speaking at the opening of an agency of the Bank at Adum in Kumasi. Mr Ofori-Atta spoke of the need to develop a high propensity to save money with the Banks in order to sustain the banking system. Rural Banks play crucial roles in the national economy, he said and called on the people to patronise them in their own interest as well as in the overall interest of the economy. Baffour Appiah-Dankwah the third, president of the Ashanti Regional Association of Rural Banks, expressed satisfaction with what he said, was the "creditable performance of Rural Banks in the region". He expressed concern at the low recovery rate of agricultural loans, attributing this to the result of bottlenecks in the marketing of agricultural products. The Kwamanman Rural Bank which began operations in 1982 now has branches at Atonsu, Beposo, Nsuta, Mampong, Kwamang, Asafo, Old-Tafo and Adum.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.