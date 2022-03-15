Ghanaian candidate from PRESEC places 2nd at International Excellence Awards for WASSCE 2021

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: WEAC

A Ghanaian candidate, Kwame Brako Asante from the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon has won the second prize at the International Excellence Awards for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021 with a total t-score of 600.9987. A total number of 2,214,979 candidates from the five (5) member countries of WAEC sat for the examination.



The award was presented to him in Accra by the Vice-Chairman of Council (Director-General, Ghana Education Service), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa during the Opening Ceremony (virtual) of the 70th Annual Council Meeting.



The 1st and 3rd prizes went to Ms Nweze, Isabella Chinasa from the Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos with a total t-Score of 606.8766 and Mr Edeani Izuchukwu Godswill from Airforce Comprehensive School, Agbani, Enugu State with a t-score of 598.1588 respectively.



The International Excellence Awards were instituted by the Board of Trustees of the WAEC Endowment Fund in 1984 to honour candidates with outstanding performance in the Council’s Senior High School Certificate Examination.



On the strength of the basic criterion of eight (8) Grade A1s, one hundred and seventy-nine (179) of the 442,807 candidates who sat the examination in Ghana and ninety-six (96) of the 1,560,239 candidates who sat the examination in Nigeria, making a total of two hundred and seventy-five (275), were considered eligible for the awards.



Kwame Brako Asante is currently at the Ashesi University College studying Computer Science. For his prize, he received a cheque of seven thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵7,500).