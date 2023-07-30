Ghanaian artist paints historic 60-foot ‘Sankofa’ public mural in Newark, USA

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

One of Ghana’s biggest fine artists and painters, Mohammed ‘Moh’ Awudu, has earned the applause and praises of the Mayor of Newark, Ras J. Baraka after he commissioned a 6-foot mural painting in the city.



The new public mural is called “Sankofa” (“go back and get it”) and was outdoored on Saturday, July 29, at noon, at 2 Treat Place, in the city’s downtown, a report by newarknj.gov has said.



The mural was completed after 3 weeks, the report added.



Moh Awudu, who prefers to be a called a ‘Nima boy,’ said during the ceremony that the work of art is supposed to represent universal truth.



“This mural represents a universal truth, that each of us, no matter our culture, race or belief system, holds within us the key to understanding and liberation.



“If we can be still long enough to be guided by our own heartbeat, we will find our way toward every answer we need. Answers rooted in love and a generous spirit,” he said, the report said.



In the words of Mayor Ras Baraka, she said this work goes to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and the city of Newark.



Excited about the name of the project, she said that the city could well adopt Sankofa as its name.



“‘Sankofa’ could well be a motto for our City of Newark, as we reflect on where, and what, our residents have come from, come through, and come to.



“All of us use the lessons of our own past every day, and build on the insights and success of our parents and grandparents. When we draw on the ancestral wisdom we carry within us, and use it as a guiding light through current challenges, we honor our traditions, and safeguard our future. I’m so grateful to Mr. Awudu for expressing this truth here in the middle of our downtown district.



“The City of Newark and cities in Ghana have had Sister City relationships for many years, and this partnership is evidence of the connection between the two communities,” she said.



Moh Awudu, who was born and raised in Nima, a suburb of Accra, arrived in Newark in early June to perform at AfroBeat Fest, coordinated by First Lady Mrs. Linda Baraka.



About the mural:



The ‘Sankofa’ mural celebrates Moh Awudu’s West African culture, using Adinkra symbols as a vehicle for storytelling. This new artwork is his largest mural to date, nearly 60-foot tall and 4,000 square ft.



The mural title, Sankofa, is a Twi word from the Akan Tribe of Ghana that means “go back and get it.” The artist encourages learning from the past and our ancestors’ teaching to inform the future— reaching back to move forward.



The composition positions a woman adorned in a vibrant Dukus (turban) at the forefront, her powerful eyes locking with passersby. Surrounding her is an assemblage of African iconology and Islamic calligraphy. Some Adinkra symbols present in the composition represent unity, the supremacy of God, hardiness, toughness, and perseverance.



The Arabic word “Iqra” meaning “read,” is emphasized. The two vernaculars intertwine, sharing a narrative about the mural’s location and how language is critical to the community’s inclusive development and success.



Birds fly throughout the mural background touching on migration. Their prominence serves as a reminder that even when we call a new place home, we should continue to embrace the place where we first took flight.















