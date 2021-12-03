Ghanaian UK student denies deportation allegation by Scholarship Secretariat

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: thechronicle.com.gh

It has emerged that contrary to our report in January, last year, that some 4 Ghanaians had been deported and banned by the United Kingdom (UK) over forged scholarship documents, one of them, Gifty Appoh, still lives in the UK with legal credentials.



The report, attributed to the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, whose Registrar revealed the development at a press briefing, indicated that the four had presented fake documents to their universities, leading to the school withdrawing their tier 4 visas and subsequent deportation.



The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat further told the press that the four were in Ghana and assisting the security agencies with investigations.



However, further checks by The Chronicle have revealed that Gifty Kangah Appoh, one of the four named as having violated the law, has neither been deported nor was she on Ghanaian scholarship during her studies at the University of Greenwich.



In fact, a letter the school sent to Gifty on October 9, 2019, titled ‘Offer of Place’, captured that “this offer cannot be used to obtain a tier 4 student visa. You will need to arrange payment of the pre-registration deposit and to accept your offer of a place.”



The pre-registration deposit is the first payment towards the tuition fees, which reduces the amount payable on registration and confirms the place on the programme offered.



Documents available to The Chronicle show that when Gifty was applying for the student visa, she provided the embassy with the course details.



She told them that the course fee for the year was £14,500 and also said that her relative had made the required minimum deposit of £3,000 being the pre-registration fee.



When Gifty was asked to prove that the £3,000 had been paid, she said that her sponsor, the University of Greenwich, had confirmed the information on her Confirmation of Acceptance of Studies (CAS).



An individual requires a CAS number to apply for a Tier 4 student visa, but it is not the actual certificate.



It is unique to the applicant and the University, containing information about the course of study for which it has been issued and the personal details of the applicant.



A letter of consent and financial support was addressed to the British High Commission, Accra, on July 22, 2019.



Written by Emmanuel Kabenlah-Egya Appoh, father of Gifty Appoh, the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of The Chronicle, gave consent to 25,000 British pounds being available at the time of the letter to the daughter for her study MSc Financial Management and Risk at the University of Greenwich.



“Additional funds could be made available to her in the course of study, if necessary,” the letter read in part.



The Chronicle has sighted the original bank statements to show that Gifty Appoh met the tuition fees and living costs of her tier 4 student application.



Checks by The Chronicle did not reveal that Gifty Appoh’s tuition fees and cost of living in the UK for her studies were under scholarship.



On November 5, 2020, the University of Greenwich awarded Gifty Kangah Appoh the degree of Master of Science with distinction, “having followed an approved programme in accounting and finance.”



It was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Jane Harrington, and Chancellor Rt. Hon Lord Boateng of Akyem and Wembley.



As of today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Gifty Kangah Appoh is still in the UK and has not been deported or assisting with police investigations over forged documents to Greenwich University, as our previous report from the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat indicated.