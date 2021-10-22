Ghanaian Teachers among best trained, dedicated - Education Minister

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana is among nations with the best trained and dedicated teachers in the world, says Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum.



The Minister attributed the recent winning of international awards and nominations of some Ghanaian teachers by international agencies as a testimony for this feat and pledged the government’s preparedness to continue improving the welfare of all teachers in the country.



Dr Adutwum made the observation when a delegation from the National Teaching Council (NTC) paid a courtesy call on him in Accra on Tuesday.



The courtesy call which was led by the Registrar of NTC, Dr Christian Addae Poku, was aimed at introducing a 43-year-old Senior High School Teacher, Mr Evans Odei, who has been shortlisted for the top 10 Global Teachers Awards slated to take place in November this year, to the Education Minister.



The candidate who is a mathematics teacher at the Achimota Senior High School (SHS) in Accra was adjudged the overall best teacher for the SHS category by the Ghana Teacher Prize last year, and among the top 10 for the Ghana Teacher Prize last year.



Dr Adutwum in a short exhortation lauded the candidate saying “congratulations, you have made the nation proud with this achievement.”



He assured him of the government’s support as he goes into the final bit of the contest slated for November 10, 2021.



The Registrar of NTC, Dr Addae Poku, was full of praise to the minister for his unflinching support to the NTC and other education programmes in the country.



Mr Evans Odei, thanked the Minister and other stakeholders for their roles towards the development of education in the country and pledged to work extra hard to win the final award in November.



The candidate appealed to all teachers to show more dedication towards their work by going the extra mile to read wide beyond the classroom.



The National Teaching Council which has been organizing the Ghana National Teacher Prize since 2018, allows the top 10 teachers for the year to compete at the various teacher awards at the international level.



For this, the nation has seen some remarkable laurels as some of the teachers keep making the nation proud by winning prizes abroad.



The nominee who has been teaching for the past 21-years, taught mathematics and pre-technical subjects for four years, before pursuing a degree course in mathematics at the University of Cape Coast.



Mr Odei now teaches at the Achimota SHS, and had taught mathematics at the Swedru School of Business for the past 13 years.



Notable among the innovations he has brought into the teaching field are a compilation of mathematics topics in both core and elective mathematics into power points for presentations in class, he adds pictures and videos in his presentations to make the teaching and learning of mathematics real and full of fun to his students.



Aside from these, he has self-recording of himself in videos as he presents lessons on google classroom and on YouTube for free use by people across the globe.