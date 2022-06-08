Ghanaian Muslims to pay GH₵39,000 to attend 2022 Hajj

Religion of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Hajj board announces new Hajj fee



Ghanaians above 65 years can’t go for 2022 Hajj, Ghana Hajj board



Only 3,069 Ghanaian Muslims can go to 2022 Hajj pilgrimage



The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has disclosed that Muslims in the country will have to pay GH₵39,000 each to attend the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.



The office indicated that the amount is for new applicants. It said that persons who paid GH₵19,500 for the 2020 Hajj, which did not come off, are to pay a top-up of GH₵7,000 to attend this year’s Hajj.



“To make the top of GH₵7,000, make the payment to your agent. If you paid directly, contact the Hajj Board for the appropriate procedure to follow to make the payment,” a Facebook post shared by the Pilgrims Affairs Office on June 7, 2022, added.



The post also indicated that tentatively the 2022 Pilgrimage will span from June 21 to July 20, 2022.



“Tentative date for departure from Ghana (Tamale airport) to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Friday, June 21st (this may or may not change).



“Tentative date to return to Ghana is Wednesday 20th July, thus, from Jeddah airport to Tamale airport. (This may or may not change),” portions of the post read.



Meanwhile, the Ministry for Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Saudi Arabia has announced that only 3,069 Ghanaian Muslims can attend the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.



The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh I. C. Quaye, who disclosed this in a press statement indicated that Ghanaian Muslims above the age of 65 years will not be allowed to go for the pilgrimage.



Also, Sheikh I. C. Quaye said that the Saudi Arabia government will be implementing strict COVID-19 protocols during the Hajj period.



He indicated that all Ghanaians who will be going for the pilgrimage will be required to show proof of vaccines with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Saudi government and they are also to present a PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before they arrived in Saudi Arabia.



