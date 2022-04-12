Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council congratulates Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council has congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Hungary.



On Sunday, April 3, 2022, the nationalist conservative Fidesz party soared to victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, ensuring Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's fourth consecutive term in office.



According to the preliminary count Fidesz won about 53 percent of the vote which is the largest margin of victory since 2010. With 135 of the 199 seats in parliament as stated by the national election office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has gained another super-majority.



He said when addressing the joyous audience. “We have won a great victory — a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels”.



In a special congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council, Kofi Asmah noted that "this victory re-affirms the trust of Hungarians in the leadership of PM Orbán. Ghana and Hungary’s longstanding partnership has continued to broaden over the years."



The Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council (GHUNBC) was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Péter Szijjártó, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary in 2017 and works under the auspices of the Embassy of Hungary in Ghana.



GHUNBC’s key mandate is to provide an avenue for companies registered in Hungary and Ghana to collaborate and enhance business growth as well as promote trade and investment.



Kofi Asmah noted that, "GHUNBC is committed to excellence, innovation, accountability and provides the enabling environment that attracts valuable investments.



"Our scope of services includes: Consultation, Networking opportunities, Partnership opportunities and Market research. We are members of the European Chamber of Commerce (Eurocham).



"Over the years, the Council has organized a number of delegations to Hungary which have yielded in successful business partnerships. Through these Ghana – Hungary partnerships Hungary's investment has increased over the years leading to wastewater treatment plants being developed by the Jospong Group, the Water Retainer Project by Water and Soil KFT and Blue Raven.



"There are also various planned joint projects between the Hungary Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the GHUNBC aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Ghana and Hungary in order to further shared interests in commerce, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, information and communication technology, financial services, water management, and environmental protection."