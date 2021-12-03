Ghanaian Church adjudged 2021 Most Influential in USA

Diasporian News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Williams Ntiamoah, Contributor

The Ghanaian community in the city of Columbus, Ohio were in praise after one of their own, Jesus Power Assembly of God was adjudged, "The Most Influential Church in the whole of the United States of America.



The Assemblies of God fraternity made this declaration on Jesus Power after 20 years of impacting life, transforming society, winning souls, and building society through Christ.



In an interview with award-winning journalist, Ntiamoah Williams, the founder, and leader of the Church revealed some chilling and cold experiences of his life and how the church came into existence.



Deported from Europe to Ghana with nothing. His first child was to be kept at a hospital till he can pay the hospital bills after his wife delivered.



Slept at Kumasi-Asafo old Neoplan Lorry station for 3 years because he had no shelter. He lived and survived at the mercy of a friend.



He became a "shoe-shine" boy on the streets of Kumasi to make earns meet. He had no proper formal education and so found it difficult to read and write which became a hindrance in his life.



These and many shocking life experiences fill the story of Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah; the founder and leader of Jesus Power Assembly of God Church in Columbus, Ohio in the United States of America.



Born in a small village called Kwaaso near Ejuso in the Ashanti Region and considered an outcast in his family, Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah is currently one of the most influential Ghanaians in the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio in general. The man considered as one of the most humble yet powerful people in the state of Ohio never knew his father until he grew up. Again, he could not further his education due to hardship and poverty.



Apostle Akomeah is celebrated everywhere he goes and does not look like what he has sorrowfully experienced and survived in life.



Apostle Bismark considers himself as a product of grace.



He speaks of how God perfects those he chooses and not chooses the perfect. He believes his story is an inspiration and a life lesson to everyone who wants to give up in life. Apostle Bismark has two books to his credit.



Watch the full interview:



