Diasporian News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

Ghanaian Canadian doctor, Na-Koshie Lamptey becomes Toronto medical doctor of health

Na-Koshie Lamptey, deputy medical officer is set to become Toronto Medical Officer of Health.

She is replacing the Toronto Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa temporarily.

The Toronto Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announced in a news release on Tuesday December 7, 2021 that she would take a temporary leave of absence until December 20.

This is to enable her to undergo surgery immediately to have precancerous cells removed following a routine mammogram.

Na-Koshie Lamptey is the daughter of a Ghanaian couple Dr. Lamptey and Barno

