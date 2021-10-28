GhanaWebRoadSafety: What has become of the Madina-Adentan footbridges 2 years on

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Two years after their construction, GhanaWeb visited some footbridges on the N4 highway to ascertain how functional they were.



The team noticed that majority of these footbridges along the Madina-Adentan Highway, were fully functional – pedestrians were using these for movement to and across the roads.



Municipal Chief Guard at Madina, ASP Benjamin Bande (rtd), told GhanaWeb’s Ebenezer Ackah that the situation was largely due to the presence of AMA officials, and police personnel who had been dispatched to the area to enforce discipline.



These officials he said, ensure that recalcitrant pedestrians are punished for using the highway instead of the footbridge when they are spotted. Kneeling he said, was mostly the punishment they suffered.



Some residents of the area who spoke to the road safety team however explained that despite its usefulness, the length of the footbridge makes it tiring to use.



More disturbing is the absence of streetlights on the edifice at night. Residents, therefore, risk being attacked by unsuspecting persons who take advantage of the darkness to prey on their victims.



