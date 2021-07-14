GhanaWebRoadSafety: Traffic light at Achimota Police Station not working

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All the traffic lights located right in front of the Achimota Police Station Intercession road are not functioning.



For more than three days, drivers and road users have had to manoeuvre their way through that portion of road due to the appalling situation.



As of the morning of Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the traffic lights were still not functional. The situation has become worrying especially for school children who ply that route.



The road which connects commuters from Pillar 2, Abofu through to Dzorwulu, Abelemkpe, and the N1 stretch is known to be one of the most dangerous routes which have been a target for criminals who take advantage of the lack of street lights.







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625



