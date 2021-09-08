GhanaWebRoadSafety: Police new 24/7 camera system and how it has come to help curb road accidents

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The fight for human lives amidst the increasing spate of road accidents in the country has received major boost following the introduction of a 24-hour traffic surveillance and monitoring system by the Ghana Police Service.



As part of efforts to quell indiscipline among drivers leading to road crashes, the Traffic Surveillance and Monitoring Centre, manned by a backroom staff with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police have been put in place for the initiative.



Director of Public Affairs at the Police, Supt Alexander Obeng detailing the functions of the Centre to the GhanaWeb Road Safety noted that the indiscipline by drivers and criminal activities carried out by perpetrators will be captured in real-time.



The former MTTD boss maintained that the backroom staff will monitor the real-time footage of the CCTV cameras, numbering over 3000 across the country to help with investigations after arrests have been made.



“…police is able to receive real-time information, of which we can decipher and process into something of evidential value in order to know who committed what offence, where has the offence been committed. So that whoever has breached the law will be forthcoming.



“Police officers here are more or less like investigators gathering evidence and processing it… if we see that you have not parked properly or have run red light… if we observe that you’re driving dangerously facing oncoming vehicles and all that, your number plates will give you up and consistent with the law, we’ll easily get your identification mark on your vehicle, proceed quickly to the license officer who is mandated under regulation 1 of LI of 2180 to keep vehicle register of all vehicle owners at DVLA…” Supt Obeng explained.



He also furthered that the centre will allow surveillance of activities across the nation no matter the time of day and weather, adding that the electronic lenses of their cameras will capture every activity across the country.



The Director of Public Affairs also assured Ghanaians that the real-time surveillance will help the Police to notify emergency services as well as assistance in the event of an accident or criminal activity.



Watch GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign team’s tour of the Traffic Surveillance and Monitoring tour Centre:







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625