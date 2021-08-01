GhanaWebRoadSafety: Non-functioning UPSA-Presec traffic light causes accident at Legon

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

• Two passenger cars were involved in an accident at the UPSA-Presec Legon traffic light



• The traffic light has been non-functional for quite some time now



• Passengers of both vehicles escaped without injuries after the accident





The dark streets across the country continue to be a bane, creating several discomforts and unsafety on the roads.



A tour on the streets of the country’s capital usually leaves a lot to be desired as far as lighting is concerned.



The incidence of non-functioning traffic lights is gradually taking over parts of the country with notable highways and stretches being affected.



On Thursday, July 29, 2021, two cars, a passenger sprinter and a Kia Morning being used by a ride-hailing cab driver collided at the traffic light junction.



An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb narrated that the Sprinter speedily overtook cars coming from the Legon bypass and collided with the Kia Morning coming from Atomic to drive through to the UPSA hostels.



The accident occurred in the evening when drivers from various directions were trying to outdo each other to cross as the traffic light was not functioning.



Fortunately, passengers of both cars came out unscathed after the crash.



Drivers operating at the nearby taxi rank intimated that the traffic lights had been off for some months leading to MTTD officers helping with the directions occasionally.









About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



