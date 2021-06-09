GhanaWebRoadSafety: National Road Safety Authority outlines 'wild' plans to curb road accidents

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

• Ghana’s cases of deaths recorded from road crashes have outnumbered even those of the coronavirus



• The NRSA outlines what the challenges are and what the Authority is doing to stop these fatalities



• The Authority has also lined up a number of strategies to ensure that road users comply



Road accidents contribute to Ghana’s highest causes of deaths even in the wake of the novel coronavirus that is affecting economies of the world.



Reports from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service show that only for the month of April this year, 263 people died from road crashes, among other high numbers for the year in review already.



As part of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign, we sit with one of the most important stakeholders in the roads sector, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), to understand why these situations persist and what can be done to reduce the growing trend.



Pearl Adusu, the Public Relations Officer of the NRSA, interacts with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu on what the Authority is doing to address these avoidable road accidents, as well as eventually stopping the killing of people on our roads.



“Now, we have what we call the New Decade for Action Against Road Safety; it is even global now and we will draw our plan fitting it. So, we just have to out in strategies that will manage the fatalities on our roads. Our flagship campaign is called Arrive Alive. It is a campaign that was started in October and we are hoping that it goes well into a number of years to come.



“We started with topical issues on roads safety life speeding, dangerous driving, fatigue driving, night driving, driving in bad weather – topical issues; about 52 topical issues,” she said.



