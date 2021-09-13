GhanaWebRoadSafety: Intriguing details of what happens at the Korle Bu Accident & Emergency Unit

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Taxis, ambulances, private cars, one after the other, dropping by with patients with one emergency case or the other.



That’s the first thing anyone will see at the entrance of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



And then you would see nurses rushing to get their details from family members, whilst the necessary things are being taken care of to sustain the patient and take them inside for immediate treatment.



Beyond that though, what does it look like on a typical day in an accident ward? What kind of cases are brought in? How do nurses and doctors handle them from the start to finish? What roles do each of these personnel play to save the lives of people coming in with an emergency?



Those are questions we sought to find answers to when the GhanaWebRoadSafety team paid a visit and spent a day at the Korle Bu Accident and Emergency Unit.



A tour inside the facility and conversation with patient-doctor, Henry Bulley, revealed many things, take a look at some of these in the video below:



