GhanaWebRoadSafety: How DVLA, police arrested these 22 drivers for violations

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Driving with expired roadworthy stickers, driving with expired vehicular insurance, using self-styled number plates, fake vehicle number plates.



The above mentioned were a few of the infractions that the Compliance Taskforce of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) looked out for when they carried out checks at Awudome in Accra.



The compliance checks which have become a biweekly exercise by the DVLA and the MTTD of the Ghana Police is to help curtail the incidence of road accidents by tackling the common causes.



Deputy Director of the Driver Training Testing and Licensing (DTTL) Unit of the DVLA, Joseph Clifford Obosu told the GhanaWeb Road Safety team after the exercise that they will not relent until they have brought down the incidence of poor driving practices by vehicle users to the barest minimum.



The exercise which was carried out on Thursday, July 22, resulted in 22 drivers getting tickets for various offences.



Below is a breakdown of infractions that the 22 drivers were accosted of:

-6 drivers used embellished DV plates

-1 driver with expired licence

-3 drivers expired DV plates

-3 drivers with tinted front windscreen

-2 drivers with fake DV plates



Mr Obosu noted that the drivers would be processed before the court for these offences.



“We are actually trying to tell the general public to desist from altering the plates that we have given to them and they should also try as much as possible, if they need anything with regards to licensing, registration they should come and deal with the officers and we will give them the original documentation they need,” he explained in reaction to the drivers who had been given tickets to be processed to court.



Watch the checks as carried out by the DVLA compliance task force assisted by the MTTD and joined by the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign team:



