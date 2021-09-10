GhanaWebRoadSafety: DVLA, MTTD test new database device, clamp down on recalcitrant drivers

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

As part of measures to improve its work and ensure that road users are promptly abiding by road regulations, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has introduced a new database device.



This new system, installed on mobile devices, has a computation of all car registration details in the country in one place, allowing the Authority to perform its compliance roles in the field and identify recalcitrant drivers on the spot.



This was part of this week’s GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign when the team joined both the DVLA and some personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) for its compliance checks at Awudome in Accra.



As part of the exercise, the team was able to impound the vehicles of a number of drivers who had previously been stopped and served with notices to get their specific situations rectified but never did so.



One of such was the instance of a driver with a customized number plate, but whose details could not be traced in the system.



Also, a chief from one of the Ga stools in Accra falls on the wrong side of the law in what eventually turned out into a very intriguing moment.



