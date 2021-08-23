GhanaWebRoadSafety: Accra, Kumasi top figures with over 5,000 accident cases in 7 months

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Police Service has released the latest figures on road crashes in the country



• Over 5000 accident cases have been reported since January



• On the top of the list have been the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions



Accidents and road carnages continue to top the list of the biggest forms of disasters in Ghana.



This is evident in the latest figures from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, proving further that not even the novel coronavirus has caused so many calamities.



In the latest figures, the Greater Accra region tops the chart with a total of 3297 motor accident cases from January to July this year.



In the breakdown, there were 260 fatal accidents, 876 serious ones, and 2161 minor crashes.



Followed by the Ashanti region, the number of reported cases in the region, within the same period, was 2135, broken down into 298 fatal, 676 serious, and 1161 minor crashes.



The Eastern region came third with a total of 925 cases (219 fatal, 309 serious, and 397 minor accidents).



The statistics also show a breakdown of the number of commercial vehicles, private vehicles, motorcycles, as well as pedestrians who were knocked down.



For instance, in the Greater Accra region, there were 1676 commercial (471 injured, 54 killed), 3410 private (464 injured, 94 killed), 1032 motorcycles involved in accidents (680 injured, 123 killed), and 651 pedestrian knock-downs (510 injured, 141 killed).



See the full document below, which includes the Motor Traffic Offences recorded within the same period of January to July 2021:



