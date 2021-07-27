GhanaWeb4Good: Mother of 2-year-old boy at Paga-Nania suffering from ‘Hole-in-heart’ cries for help

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper East Region:



The mother of a 2-year-old boy at Paga-Nania in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, with a “Hole-in-heart” condition, is appealing for help to enable her son undergo surgery.



Mercy Nabarise Kagaa, 24 years, who has been abandoned by her husband after he got to know about the condition of their son, is appealing to the benevolent public and organizations to help her raise an amount of US6,000, being the total cost for the surgery to be conducted at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Her son, Wejegedam Newton Dakabila, has been falling very sick since he was born. He was taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra last year where a medical examination established his sickness as a Perimembraneous Ventricular Septal defect, otherwise known as a “Hole-in-heart” condition.



A letter given to them by the hospital said the amount will cater for the surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and ward stay.



But since the condition of the child was established, the unemployed single mother who has since moved from her husband’s house to her father’s has not been able to raise the money – not even a dime.



The mother’s unemployed status, coupled with her poor background makes raising the said amount needed for the surgery a mirage. At the moment, even feeding the child is a problem for the young, visibly disturbed mother.



Speaking to Senyalah Castro, GhanaWeb’s Correspondent in the Upper East Region, the mother who has devoted herself to taking care of her little child amidst tears said she has lost hope of freeing him from the sickness as she does not know how she is going to raise such a huge amount of money.



She stated that her rounds to hospitals and traditional healers in search of wellness for her son has drained the little money she saved from her petty trading. According to her, she now relies on friends and family members for help whenever she needs to take her son to the hospital or a traditional healer.



Her husband who she thought would share her pain since abandoning them, has never made contact or the effort to help raise the money. The mother said her phone calls to him go unanswered.



“From the Navrongo health centre [War Memorial Hospital], we were transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and we found out that he has a hole-in-heart. Then, my husband ran and left myself and the child. Now, I have no one to help me. Since then, we have been taking him to the traditional medicine [healers]. That one too, we always beg to get money to take care of him. We have no one to help so, please we need your help”.



Watch the video below:







The mother said the condition of her child is putting her through a lot of pain. Her biggest fear she says, is losing him. She is therefore pleading with whoever may see this report to help her save the life of her first and only child.



“If you are a parent, you will understand how [what] I’m going through. Having a child who is a sickler and the father will ran away leaving me and then only the mother to take care of the sickler. So, I’m pleading with the people [public] to help me.



To assist the mother, kindly donate to the number below:



Name: Mercy Nabarise



MoMo Number: 0559465767



About GhanaWeb4Good:



A GhanaWeb initiative aimed at bringing help to those in need in remote areas of Ghana.



It captures news stories highlighting the plights of the needy Ghanaians.





