GhanaWeb4Good: 11-year-old physically challenged Wunam pleads for support to enroll in school

Sualesu Wunam, a physically challenged and ambitious young boy from the Jana community in the Nanton District of the Northern Region has appealed to philanthropists, NGOs, and government to support him go to school.



Wunam who is just 11 years old, was born with clubfoot and with both legs clinging together.



Due to his weight, Wunan has issues with his movement and it also affects his ability to attend to nature's call on his own without assistance.



Though Wunam has a wheelchair, without assistance, he is unable to make use of it.



This problem has become an obstacle to the realization of Wunam's ambition as he dreams to become a professional teacher in the future.



In an interview with the mother, Issah Afishetu, she recounted to GhanaWeb how they struggled to correct Wunam's situation which never yielded any result.



Madam Afisheitu narrated that when she gave birth to Wunam in this form, they were worried and so they decided to take him to the hospital for medical attention.



According to her, the medical professionals later advised they send little Wunam back home and seek local treatment which they did and from then, Wunam's body kept increasing in size with both legs still clinging together.



Madam Afishetu said they also sent him to Nsawam hospital for special attention but they were later told that he is fine.



“They said it is his natural disposition and asked us to send him home." She added.



Madam Afishetu said apart from Wunam's inability to move freely and also attend to nature's call on his own, he falls sick often.



She is therefore appealing to the general public to come to their support and help Wunam realize his dreams.



Wunam, on his part called on philanthropists, NGOs, and government agencies to come to his aid and help him enroll in school so he can work towards achieving his aim.







“I am appealing to authorities to come to my aid and help me go to school because it is my aim to become a teacher in the future and also help others."



Wunam also said his condition is making life difficult for him and is therefore asking that if there is anything that can be done medically to help him recover, he would be happy.



