GhanaWeb wraps up road safety campaign with awareness walk

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a fun-packed experience for participants of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Walk on Saturday, November 27, 2021.



With road safety messages and handouts, the team made up of GhanaWeb staff, road safety partners, and our sponsors, thronged the entrance of PRESEC-Legon where the walk began through Atomic-Madina and back to Okponglo.



The purpose of the walk was to create awareness about road safety and to educate road users about the need to stay safe especially during this festive season.



The team’s first stop was at Atomic Junction where the team interacted with drivers and heard their concerns about bad roads and the need for government to fix them. GhanaWeb also presented some items including road safety leaflets, t-shirts, some drinks, and water to drivers present.



The second stop was at the Haatso taxi/bus station where participants interacted with drivers to educate them. Partners including the Ghana Fire Service and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital also enlightened drivers about startling accident figures and the need to keep safe.



With music and refreshing products including water, rush energy drinks, and snacks, participants were refreshed throughout the walk.



Speaking about the walk, Managing Editor of GhanaWeb, Daniel Oduro, who supervised the year-long GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign explained,



“It’s about sensitizing Ghanaians about the alarming rate of road crashes and the attendant deaths it comes with. In the first 8 months of the year, over 2,000 people have died on the roads and this is something that cannot be overlooked and that’s not to mention the number of people who have been disabled and maimed because of road crashes."







"This is a national emergency and we need to bring some attention to it, which is why as a company we believe we are contributing our widow’s mite in terms of awareness creation.







Commercial Manager, Ekow Blankson on his part said,



“It is very important to educate the motorcycle riders and to preach that drivers should be tolerant, we are preaching a lot of things, it is so important."



The GhanaWeb Road Safety team wrapped up the day’s activities with some sumptuous meals served by De’lish restaurant.







The entire walk was title sponsored by SOMOCO Ghana Ltd.



Here are some highlights of the walk:



