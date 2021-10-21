GhanaWeb partners with Angel Broadcasting Network to cross-promote content

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GhanaWeb is expanding its partnership network



• The Angel Broadcasting Network is the latest to join the partnership



• Both organizations will henceforth share editorial content with each other's audiences



GhanaWeb has signed a partnership with broadcast media conglomerate, the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), to cross-promote each other’s content on their respective platforms.



At a short meeting to sign the agreement, the Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, expressed the importance of partnerships with media brands such as the Angel Broadcasting Network.



He added that with the support of its partnerships over the years, the company has been able to penetrate new territories across Africa and establish its name there as well.



“GhanaWeb wants to do a lot of collaborations with other media houses in the country and this started about two years ago. We’ve called upon you and you answered, and you’re here with us and that’s the partnership we want. We want to help each other to grow,” said Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of ABN, Samuel Kofi Acheampong, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, adding that it goes on to make their aim for recognition even better.



“There is one thing doing what you think is best and there’s another thing being recognized. Recognition is very key to us and I don’t take it for granted. We know what GhanaWeb stands for, with regards to content, proactiveness, releasing news out there, making sure it’s accurate and is on point always.



“So, for a huge platform like GhanaWeb to call us for a partnership – editorial partnership, we deem it a great honour and we appreciate it,” he said.



This partnership will see GhanaWeb share content produced by the ABN, as well as see both organizations working together to promote mutual interests within the media space in Ghana.



