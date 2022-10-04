GhanaWeb opens book of condolence in memory of Ekow Blankson

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A book of condolence has been opened at the premises of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU), local partner of AfricaWeb, in Accra, in honour of the late Ekow Blankson.



The veteran actor was announced dead in the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022.



The condolence book is open to partners, clients and loved ones from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm each day of the week.



Until his death, he was the Commercial Manager of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries.



All well-wishers, sympathisers, friends and loved ones are encouraged to visit the offices of ADPU at Dzorwulu to pay their last respects to him.







