General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb is sponsoring the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit which is slated for December 4, 2021, at Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The event, which is being organized by leading PR and rating firm, Avance Media, is the biggest annual convention of bloggers, journalists, digital influencers and media enthusiasts in Ghana.



This year’s summit, the third since its inception, will be held under the theme: Co-Creation for Value - The Impact of Blogging on the Ghanaian Tourism and Events Industry.



GhanaWeb is sponsoring the event as part of its commitment to freedom of opinion and citizen journalism. As part of the sponsorship, GhanaWeb would make a presentation at the event on the future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism.



The summit will also feature the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest which would reward selected participants with specialized pages on GhanaWeb with full access and monetization opportunities. The ultimate winner also stands a chance of winning a cash prize of GHc2,000.



GhanaWeb would set up an information desk at the venue where participants can give feedback on GhanaWeb products and services as well as join in a recruitment drive for digital media professionals and developers.



The inaugural summit was held in 2019 with famous Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji as keynote speaker. Other previous speakers include Nana Aba Anamoah, Patrice Amegashie, Ameyaw Debrah, Ismail Akwei, Jemila Abdulai, Papaga Seckloawu Bless, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Elorm Beenie.



The 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit is being hosted by Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels–North Ridge, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Sky Photography and Asuavo Security.



Tickets for the summit are available via: https://egotickets.com/events/ghana-bloggers-summit-30008 or by dialling *713*33*022#