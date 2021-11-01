GhanaWeb introduces Twi news on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb unveils an all-new exciting feature for the news platform called 'Asemsebe'.



‘Asemsebe’ seeks to give readers a summary of stories displayed on the news page in Twi/Akan language.



Being the first noticeable item on the TV page, the Twi news presented in a video form will be linked to stories on the website.



This is to enable readers to easily access articles linked to the videos on the main news page for more information.



The Twi news on GhanaWebTV is packaged with a presenter and it takes less than one minute long.



It also has a section for advertisers and has three links beneath each video on the mobile device.



The first link leads to a written story, the second link gives details of the advertiser whose product is displayed as a squeeze back on the video.



These details include the name of the product, phone numbers, email address, WhatsApp number, and website.



The third link is the next button which displays the next Twi video



Also, any story on the GhanaWeb news page with an attached Twi video has an icon attached to it.



The Twi news videos are attached to at least 20 top stories each day and it cuts across all the categories on the website.



Meanwhile, companies interested in advertising on the Twi news section should contact;



tv@ghanaweb.com



sales@ghanaweb.com



+233(0)540125014



+233(0)540125012



+233(0)556546135



+233(0)556616619





About GhanaWeb





GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb TV started streaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections. In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on GhanaWeb and over 500,000 views on GhanaWeb’s YouTube and Facebook channels.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic, and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.





GhanaWebTV



Audiences





GhanaWeb TV streams on YouTube, Facebook, and on GhanaWeb via the JW Player platform. It has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 100 million views in total.



There are over 60 million plays on the GhanaWeb platform via the custom video player software, JW Player.



In the past 90 days (August 17, 2021), JW Player had over 2 million plays and YouTube had over 3 million views.



GhanaWeb TV is growing and is of interest to diverse audiences around the world.