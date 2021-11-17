GhanaWeb holds Road Safety Walk to create awareness, curb accidents

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb, the nation’s foremost vertical news portal will on Saturday, November 27, 2021, embark on its maiden Road Safety Walk as part of its year-long activities to bring attention to the alarming menace of road crashes in the country.



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Walk which seeks to create awareness and educate the public about the rising spate of accidents in Ghana will witness the participation of key stakeholders including the MTTC, Ghana Fire Service, the National Road Safety Authority, the GPRTU and Korle Bu.



Scheduled to begin at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), participants will walk through the principal streets of the N4, through the Atomic roundabout where the team will visit some major taxi and bus stations and then proceed towards East Legon where the walk will end.



Lead Ambassador of the walk, Bice Osei Kufour (Obour) will be spearheading the event together with the staff of GhanaWeb, key stakeholders of the campaign, some celebrities and members of the general public.



The event is being sponsored by Somoco Ghana Ltd, leading manufacturers of motorbikes and tricycles in West Africa. Also supporting the walk is Verna Mineral Water, which will provide packages including water, drinks, snacks among others. The event will be rounded up at the De’lish Restaurant in East Legon, where participants will be treated to sumptuous meals sponsored by the restaurant.



The Road Safety Walk is being organized to wrap up the year-long Road Safety campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety.







The campaign took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and focuses on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and the absence of streetlights.



