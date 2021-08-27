GhanaWeb earns Online Portal of the Year nomination at RTP Awards

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s most-visited online news website, GhanaWeb, has been nominated in the newly created Online Portal of the Year category at this year’s edition of the Adonko Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.



At a ceremony organized at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, organisers, Big Events Ghana, named GhanaWeb and seven other portals as nominees for the category.



“Online portals have been major source of information these days and it’s become very competitive. That is why we have decided to reward their hard work,” said Prince Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana.



Aside from the Online Portal of the Year, other categories have been introduced. They cover pundits, newspapers, producers, editors, and directors.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards, which is in its eleventh year, recognizes outstanding media personalities and media houses whose works show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.