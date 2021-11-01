GhanaWeb and Zylofon Media sign content sharing agreement

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zylofon Media group of companies and GhanaWeb have signed a joint agreement to allow their media companies to cross-share content to their audiences.



This partnership comes at a time when COVID-19 has become a hindrance to information gathering and sharing responsibility of the media, as well as media buying and selling.



This long term partnership will see both companies complementing each other’s efforts in ensuring quality and authentic content is delivered to their audiences.



At the signing of the agreement on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the two media giants pledged to serve their audiences with quality content using modern tools of journalism to ensure they deliver on their mandate as gatekeepers.



The editorial team from GhanaWeb took a familiarization tour of the premises of Zylofon Media which housed Zylofon 102.1 FM, Zylofon Television, Mynewsafric.com, Zylofon Music and Elivento, an event organizing company.



The Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, GhanaWeb's parent company, Ismail Akwei described the agreement as “a great opportunity to grow both brands into world class entities that widely inform their readers and viewers through this partnership.



"Zylofon Media has ultra-modern facilities that would enable GhanaWeb to deliver on its promise of giving its viewers of GhanaWeb TV top-notch programming which would also be showing on Zylofon TV," he said.



The Marketing Manager of Zylofon Media, Victor Wellrich, on his part said sharing content with a leading online platform like GhanaWeb is heartwarming.



“The digital platform has become the future of content consumption and Zylofon is happy to reach out to its audience on the online side,” he added.



Programmes like Taxi Driver and State Craft etc. would stream on GhanaWeb, while programmes like Bloggers' Forum and Moans and Cuddles etc. would be aired on Zylofon TV.