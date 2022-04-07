GhanaWeb and GhanaFact partner for first live fact-checking of a presidential address in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's leading news portal, GhanaWeb, and GhanaFact, an IFCN verified fact-checking project, are collaborating to host the first live-fact-checking of a presidential address in Ghana.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is slated to make a presentation on April 7, 2022, on the Ghanaian economy at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The live-fact-checking of the address seeks to ascertain possible true or false claims made by the vice president, who will be touching on key sectors of the economy such as digitalisation, the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the cedi performance, among others.



To ensure the general public is involved in this exercise, GhanaWeb and GhanaFact would deploy a crowdsourcing strategy by putting out their dedicated tip lines to allow for readers, listeners, and the public to alert us to claims made during the address that need verification.



The tip lines will operate via popular messaging platform, WhatsApp while the live fact-checking will take place on GhanaWeb.com and GhanaFact.com at 3:00pm



For GhanaWeb contact: 055269925 and for GhanaFact contact: 0244499971







Watch the stream of the event below:







