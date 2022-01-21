GhanaWeb TV garners nearly 5 million views in first month of launch

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s first Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVoD) and free streaming news channel, GhanaWeb TV, has recorded 4.6 million views in the first month of its launch in November 2021.



Streaming on Ghana’s most popular website, www.ghanaweb.com, GhanaWeb TV users have access to watch top news stories presented in the Twi dialect of the Akan language for free. They also get to stream GhanaWeb TV’s interactive programmes and compelling news, business, sports and entertainment videos curated on the platform.



From December 2021 to mid-January 2022, GhanaWeb TV garnered another 4.6 million views on its video content which is also streamed to a diverse audience on GhanaWeb’s digital channels on YouTube and Facebook.



GhanaWeb TV’s programmes include Asemsebe (Twi News), The Untold, The Lowdown, Bloggers’ Forum, BizTech, Talkertainment, Sports Check, Moans and Cuddles, People and Places, #SayItLoud, Sports Debate, Nkomo Woho, and Diaspora Link among other new programmes.



Businesses have the opportunity to advertise on GhanaWeb TV’s video content through specially designed squeeze backs, pop-ups, crawlers, commercials and brand mentions at a competitive price.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content which can be streamed on any digital device, anytime and anywhere.



About GhanaWeb TV



GhanaWeb TV is Ghana’s first Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVoD) and free streaming news channel on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb.com started livestreaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections. In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on the website and over 500,000 views on its digital media channels on YouTube and Facebook.



GhanaWeb TV was subsequently launched as a page on www.ghanaweb.com on November 1, 2021, to offer 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling video content which can be streamed on any digital device, anytime and anywhere.



For advertisement or sponsorship, email tv@ghanaweb.com or sales@ghanaweb.com. You can also call GhanaWeb TV’s sales executives on: +233540125014, +233540125012, +233556546135, +233556616619.



