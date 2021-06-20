GhanaWeb Special: What does fatherhood mean? - Fathers, children speak

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s that time of the year again, Father’s Day.



A time to acknowledge and celebrate our fathers in a very special way.



Father’s Day is marked on the third Sunday in June each year to appreciate all father’s and father figures in the society.



Daughters and sons make it a point to shower their fathers with gifts and special treats for all the sacrifices made in their lives.



In this GhanaWeb Special report, fathers confessed that the act of being appreciated brings them fulfillment and clears the notion that “fathers are not supportive”.



Recounting their experiences, fathers who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Paulina Dedaa Opoku revealed that they have some proud moments with their children adding that they played crucial roles in their lives to ensure that they become prominent men and women in the society.



A special Happy Father’s Day to all the men, single fathers, father figures in Ghana and across the globe. We celebrate you!



Watch the Special Report below:



