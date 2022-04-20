GhanaWeb Special: Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

There are many Members of Parliament who do not speak on the floor of the House but seem to only do so, when they return to their constituents to seek for votes.



There are equally some MPs who have also lost their seats because they never said a word on the floor of the House while there.



But, in the case of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso East constituency, things are slightly different for him.



This MP, who is representing the people of Ayawaso East, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Naser Toure Mahama , has won his seat three consecutive times despite his deafening silence on the floor of the House.



Naser Mahama Toure was elected Member of Parliament in 2012 and has since retained his seat.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said his silence does not mean he is not working in the constituency.



“You know how parliament works; you talk when there is a need to talk. Some of our work is mostly at the committee level. For me, all I believe in is to make sure I work in my community, and they like me because I changed the lives of people,” he explained.



He added that he believes that his constituents keep voting for him because, he has fulfilled his promises and has impacted the community.



"Some MPs make noise in Parliament, but when you visit their constituency, you don't see any changes. If you enter Nima today, you will notice a lot of changes from pavement blocks, to the construction of roads, bridges and other major projects," he added.



Speaking with some of the constituents, they indicated that they have no problem with regard to the silence of their MP in parliament.



They added that they can attest to the good works he is doing in their constituency.



