GhanaWeb Special: Angry road users fight Assembly over impromptu decision

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New barricades cut off passengers, traders at old Achimata station



Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly enforces new traffic measure



Road users to use new Achimota Terminal



What used to be regular for road users of the Achimota-Accra road took a new turn when the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) enforced a new drastic directive on parking and dropping off passengers.



Drivers, passengers and traders at the Achimota overhead bus stop have since received the shock of their lives when a few days ago, they met new barricades cutting off the place.



Also stationed at the Old Achimota station bus stops were several uniformed policemen and some task force workers from the ONMA.



Their purpose, to enforce the new directive by the assembly for all such persons to, henceforth, use the new Achimota Terminal; a terminal that was built for such a purpose under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration but has become a pale shadow of itself.



But as some of the frustrated road users would tell GhanaWeb, this decision they described as insensitive, will only burden them the more.



The Municipal Chief Executive for ONMA, Boye Laryea, however gives a defense for this new, drastic decision.



He has also assured that as long as he remains in that office, this new disciplinary directive will not be a nine-day wonder.



Watch it all here:



