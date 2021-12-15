GhanaWeb Reporter aims to make everyone in Ghana a citizen journalist - AfricaWeb CEO

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of AfricaWeb has underscored the need for the general public to become citizen journalists through the use of the GhanaWeb Reporter app.



GhanaWeb Reporter is Ghana’s first digital platform dedicated to democratising journalism and supporting content creators to make a living.



Marc Stubbe, Chief Executive of AfricaWeb delivering remarks at the maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards said, the app allows content creators, citizen journalists, celebrities and influencers to avoid the cost of owning websites, search engine optimization and web hosting.



"Through the GhanaWeb Reporter app, everyone in Ghana can become a reporter and everyone with a phone in their hands can make a report and enable people to tell stories because news is about storytelling and the good stories make us inspired,”



"Users of the GhanaWeb Reporter app are granted access to specialised blogs that will help them generate revenue through self-service advertisement spaces and those with high traffic can make money from revenue sharing of programmatic advertising sold on their blogs," he added.



Meanwhile, as a distinctive feature of the GhanaWeb App, the Reporter aims to empower niche journalists and bloggers to reach a larger audience with their relevant content and make money through GhanaWeb’s innovative advertising tools.







About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The nominees were released after a nine-member independent board scrutinised over four hundred nominations submitted by the public between July 5 and August 31, 2021.