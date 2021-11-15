GhanaWeb Reporter Contest launched to reward bloggers, content creators

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has launched the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest to offer a select few bloggers and content creators special pages on GhanaWeb with full access and monetisation opportunities.



Between November 15, 2021, and December 3, 2021, all interested bloggers and content creators can submit their best posts published in the past 6 months to enter the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest.



Applicants can submit either video, audio, text and/or social media posts by sharing them on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) with the hashtag #GhanaWebReporter.



Entries would be shortlisted for relevance, impact and quality by the GhanaWeb team and the top 10 applicants would be offered a specialised page on GhanaWeb with full access and monetisation opportunities. The ultimate winner would win a GHc2,000 cash prize.



Winners of the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest would be announced during the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit which would be held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on December 4, 2021, under the theme, Co-Creation for Value - The Impact of Blogging on the Ghanaian Tourism and Events Industry.



GhanaWeb is sponsoring the Ghana Bloggers Summit as part of its commitment to freedom of opinion and citizen journalism. As part of the sponsorship, GhanaWeb would make a presentation at the event on the future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism.



There would be an information desk at the event where participants can give feedback on GhanaWeb products and services as well as join in a recruitment drive for digital media professionals and developers.



The 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit is hosted by Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels–North Ridge, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Sky Photography and Asuavo Security.



Tickets for the summit are available via: https://egotickets.com/events/ghana-bloggers-summit-30008 or by dialling *713*33*022#



