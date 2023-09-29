GhanaWeb Polls: 54.97% of participants vote ‘Yes’ for Alan to be president in 2024

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

A 4-day GhanaWeb poll conducted to inquire from Ghanaians if they would vote for a former presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), now turned, leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to be president in the 2024 general election has revealed that, a significant number of Ghanaians would vote him as president.



The ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ polls on the topic “Would you vote for Alan Kyerematen in the 2024 presidential elections?” which began on Monday, September 25 and ended on Thursday, September 28, recorded a total participant of 13,922 votes.



7, 653 participants representing 54.97% voted ‘Yes’, while 6, 269 representing 45.03% voted ‘No’.



Explaining the rationale behind their decision, generally, those who voted ‘No’ explained that, Alan Kyerematen was a part of the government that run down the economy of Ghana, while those who voted ‘Yes’ mentioned that, Ghana needs a new direction and they believe Alan is the man.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the second time on Monday, September 25, 2023.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)” he said in an address to the nation about his political future at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



His decision follows briefly his withdrawal from the NPP’s presidential race citing electoral irregularities, unfair treatment and bias during the super delegates’ conference.



According to him, he feared the issues he outlined would repeat themselves in the final November 4 primary if he stayed in the race.



At the NPP super delegate conference, Alan Kyerematen placed third after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, after he polled 95 votes representing 10.82% of total votes cast.



A snap shot of the polls







