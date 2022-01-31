GhanaWeb Poll: Over 91% of respondents do not support E-Levy

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

A poll conducted by GhanaWeb to ascertain whether Ghanaians support the implementation of the E-Levy has showed that over 91 percent of Ghanaians do not support the passage of the E-Levy bill.



In all, 38,220 people took part in the poll which run on GhanaWeb's website from Friday, January 28, 2022 to Sunday, January 30, 2020.



Out of the total number, 35,009 people representing over 91 percent of the respondents said they do not support the E-Levy.



However, 2938 people, representing over 7 percent of the respondents said they support the levy.



Two hundred and seventy-three respondents, less than 1 percent of Ghanaians who took part in the poll said they do not care whether the levy is passed or not.



Top reasons for rejection of the E-Levy



Majority of Ghanaians who are in no favour of the levy have attributed their rejection to the current state of the economy and the many taxes which are burdening them. According to them, adding another tax would make life difficult for them.



Others have questioned why they should pay the E-Levy which has replaced road tolls, whilst persons from other countries enjoy the use of our roads without paying.



Some Ghanaians have also questioned what the government has been using the royalties and taxes from the extractive sector and other industries as well as the huge amount of monies it has borrowed for.



Some also argue that the government has not been accountable enough in the usage of the state’s resources, adding that the country is losing money through corruption and same would happen with the proceeds from the levy.



They also suggest that the government should rather reduce its expenditure.



Reasons for supporting the E-Levy



Most Ghanaians who have lauded the E-Levy say it will generate funds needed to embark on infrastructure projects including roads, hospitals, schools in the country and that every country across the world develops through taxes or taxation.



Others have explained that currently, the tax base of the country is too small. They added that as a country, we cannot be going around the world with a cup in hand, borrowing money from western countries.



Some others have questioned why they should pay the E-Levy which has replaced road tolls, whilst for Burkina Faso and other West African countries to use our roads for free.



They believe Ghanaians should be compatriots and contribute to the development of the country.



Some Ghanaians have also said that the government needs tax money to develop the country and through the E-Levy, the government gets more funds for the country’s development.



