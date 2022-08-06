GhanaWeb Poll: Over 71% of respondents say Alan is more likely to ‘Break the 8’ than Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Over 70 percent of respondents in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb have said that Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen is the most likely New Patriotic Party (NPP) potential flagbearer who can help the party “Break the 8”.



The poll, which was conducted in July, asked readers who among the three leading potential flagbearer of the NPP – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Alan Kyerematen – can help the ruling party achieve its “Break the 8” agenda – win power for a third consecutive term.



Out of the 122, 268 participants in the poll, nearly 72 percent representing 87,561 people said that the current trade and industry minister can lead the party to an unprecedented third successive term in the presidency of Ghana.



Most of the respondents who said that Alan is the most likely candidate to help the NPP “Break the 8” argue that he is the heir apparent of the party and he is not tainted with corruption as compared to the other potential candidates.



“Per the tradition of the party, it’s Alan's turn. Besides, he has no blemish unlike Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong,” a respondent said.



“Look delegates of NPP you haven't tasted Dr. Bawumia’s money in any election, you have enjoyed T&T twice from Allan Cash, as well as H.E. Nana Akuffo Addo. It is a political queue, and no one should cross, Dr. Bawumia should wait,” another respondent said.



The remaining respondents were nearly split between the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the vice president edging off the MP by less than 2000 votes.



The vice president pulled 18,286 votes, representing almost 15 percent of the respondents while Agyapong pulled 16,411 votes representing over 13 percent of the participants.



On the reasons why they think Dr. Bawumia can help the NPP Break the 8, most respondents said that the vice president is loved by Ghanaians from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP.



“If NPP really posed to make the mantra of breaking the 8 a reality, they should settle on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The 'Break the 8' will no longer be a slogan but a reality with him. The party foot soldiers will be happy to work with DMB!” a participant said.



For Ken Agyapong, most of the participants, who chose him, said that he is more likely to give the opposition NDC a tough race because of his bravery and distaste for corruption and nepotism.



“Ken is bold, brave, and can discipline the lazy ones. Be CAREFUL. The NDC has bad news about one of them. I'll only break the news before the National Executives and the three aspirants. God bless Ken. He is Ghana's saviour and hope for the future,” a respondent said.



“Kennedy will pull all floating voters and party members who are angry with the leaders,” another respondent said.



