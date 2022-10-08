GhanaWeb Poll: Over 63% of respondents say Afriyie Ankrah should replace Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 63 percent of participants in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb have said that the current Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, should replace the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



Over 46,000 people participated in the poll which was conducted by GhanaWeb after Asiedu Nketia indicated that he will not be seeking re-election in the party’s upcoming national elections.



The poll asked readers of GhanaWeb whom they will choose to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary, among persons who have expressed interest in the position including, former Obuasi district chairman of the NDC, Abdul Ishaq Farrakhan; ex-Deputy Minister of Finance, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey; current Deputy General Secretary of the party, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



Out of the 46,056 participants in the poll, 29,048 people representing over 63 percent of the respondents said that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is the right person to fill in the shoes of Asiedu Nketia.



The respondents, who said they prefer Afriyie Ankrah, indicated that he engages the grassroots of the NDC better.



“Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah is Experienced, Bold, Result-Oriented and full of 'Action'. He engages and clicks with the Grassroots, Kind and with very superb human relations with the rank and file of the Party to promote Unity which is crucial ahead of 2024. He is a Political Strategist, understands the Electoral Processes, not new to the schemes of this dubious EC, very current with IPAC and ROPAL issues which are key going into 2024 unlike the other contenders that are not on top of such issues,” an Afriyie Ankrah supporter said.



Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the deputy general secretary come second in the poll with 12,563 votes, representing over 27 percent of the respondents.



The participants who preferred Dr. Otokunor described him as a “ fearless and a grassroots man”.



“He knows the job to do because if he's there one can do anything, so he deserves the secretary,” one of the respondents said.



The ex-Deputy Minister of Finance and former propaganda secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, come third with 3,576 people (nearly 8 percent of the respondent) saying they will choose him to replace Asiedu Nketia.



On the reason for the choice of Fifi Kwetey, some of the respondents said he poses the qualities of General Mosquito (Asiedu Nketia) and will be a good replacement.



“Fifi's wealth of experience and communication skills make him the ideal replacement for general mosquito,” one of the respondents said.



Abdul Ishaq Farrakhan, who contested Asiedu Nketia in the NDC 2014 national elections, come fourth with 226 votes representing less than 1 percent of the respondents.



Abdul Ishaq Farrakhan's votes was even less than the number of participants who indicated they were undecided, which was 643 people, representing over 1 percent of the respondents.



View a summary of the poll result below:







