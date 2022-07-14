GhanaWeb Poll: Over 42% of respondents say they have never paid E-Levy

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

In a GhanaWeb survey to determine whether Ghanaians have ever paid the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), more than 40% of respondents said they have never done so.



The poll, which was conducted in the first week of July 2022, had 1,411 people participating in it and was done after reports indicated that the E-Levy was achieving only about 10 percent of its target revenue.



Out of the 1,411 participants, 602 people, representing over 42 percent of the respondents, said they have never paid the levy.



One of the respondents explained that he had never paid the levy because of the alleged high level of corruption in the government.



However, 809 respondents, representing over 57 percent of the total participants, said that they have paid the levy since its inception.



One respondent said he paid the levy because taxes are needed for the development of the country.



“In every country, there’s a tax and before a country can be developed the people must pay tax, we borrow money tax from other people in their country, whiles we’re also working here so we need to pay for the development of our country if truly we want the country to develop,” he said.



Another respondent, who had paid the levy, nevertheless, said that he paid the E-Levy once mistakenly, and he would never pay it again.



Meanwhile, members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are blaming the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the low patronage of the levy by Ghanaians.



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, bemoaned the low patronage of the levy by Ghanaians and claimed that the opposition by the NDC contributed to it.



According to him, despite the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy in March 2022 and subsequent implementation in May, the tax measure is only delivering 10 percent of the estimated revenues for the country.



“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” a tweet Gabby shared read.







