GhanaWeb Poll: Nearly 60% of respondents say they won’t vote for Ken Agyapong to be president

A poll conducted by GhanaWeb to ascertain whether Ghanaians will vote for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to become president of Ghana showed that almost 60 percent of the respondents will not vote for him.



In all, 6,621 people took part in the poll which run on GhanaWeb's website from Thursday, May 26, 2022, to Monday, May 31, 2020.



Out of the total number of participants in the poll, 3,711 people representing over 56 per cent of the respondents said they will not vote for Agyapong to be president.



Most of the respondents who said they will not be voting for the MP accused him of being a ‘tribal bigot’ and a ‘loud mouth’ who is not fit to be president.



Others alleged he will be worse than the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, 2,611 people, representing over 39 per cent of the respondents said they will vote for Agyapong to be president.



Most of them explained that they love the MP for his "definite opinion". Others said they like his personality.



One respondent said, “he (Agyapong) will bring onboard investors to develop the nation, corruption will be of the past, fake pastors and fetish priests (fake pastors) will disappear from the system. He will cover all drains in the system. He can do a better job and he will not send our cash abroad.”



Two hundred and ninety-nine respondents, representing less than 5 per cent of the people who took part in the poll said they are not sure whether they will vote for Ken or not.



The NPP has disclosed he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He is reported to have announced his presidential ambitions on his television network on Monday, May 16, 2022.



Kennedy Agyapong, earlier dropped the hint he would contest on May 6, 2022 on Oman FM during an interview when he said “when the time comes, I am waiting for anybody in the party who will tell me to step down. They will see.”



Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, some persons have been tipped to succeed Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party.



They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey.



Even though some of them have not officially declared their stance, Akufo-Addo acknowledges he is aware of their intention, he has however given those serving under his government time to resign ahead of the elections.



Meanwhile, posters of Kennedy Agyapong contesting as NPP flagbearership have also emerged on social media.



View the full results of the GhanaWeb Poll below:







