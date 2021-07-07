GhanaWeb Poll: 78.60% of respondents dissatisfied with security agencies handling of protests

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

A GhanaWeb poll has shown that some 78.60% of respondents represented by 2,563 votes have said they are dissatisfied with the approach of security agencies in the handling of protestors.



The decision to stage protests comes at a time where social media has gone frenzy, with the hashtag #FixtheCountry, which has subsequently become a movement against the seeming successive mismanagement of Ghana by governments.



The poll which was conducted from June 28, 2021, showed some 637 votes represented by 19.53% were however satisfied with the security agencies handling of protest in the country.



In all, a total of 3,261 votes were garnered from the poll.



Already youth groups such as the #FixtheCountry, the Economic Fighters League have been in Court battling with the Police to give them the green light to move ahead with their protests.



The groups had earlier written to the police of their intention to hit the streets as part of their democratic right but have received negative feedback from the police.



